Both are neutered males.

Via The Hill:

Former Secretary of State John Kerry made a stop at the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday with his dog Ben.

The pair strolled through the crowds, greeting demonstrators along the way.

Ben, named after the country’s first diplomat Benjamin Franklin, has made several cameo appearances with Kerry. On Thursday, Kerry brought the dog to his final press briefing as secretary of State.

Kerry also took Ben to the State Department in 2014 during “Take Your Child to Work” day, reasoning that, because his real children are grown, Ben should come in their place.

Keep reading…