Please do.

Via Mediaite

While speaking at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. this morning, liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore addressed the crowd and gave them some advice for what they should do when it comes to the Democratic Party in the future.

“We have to take over the Democratic Party,” Moore exclaimed.

He continued, “God bless the Democrats who fought with us. Who’ve done so many good things. It’s no knock on them, but…”

Moore went on the talk about how twice in the last 16 years Democrats won the popular vote for the presidency but lost the election.

“Are you going to let this happen again in your lifetime,” Moore asked the crowd. “I’m not!”

