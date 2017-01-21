Trudeau shaking in his ballet shoes.

Via The Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump’s “America first” inauguration speech prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make an emergency conference call Friday night to his provincial and territorial counterparts.

Trudeau was reportedly trying to convince Canadian premiers that his Liberal government is prepared to meet the formidable trade challenges that a Trump presidency presents, most importantly renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The Canadian media reaction to Friday’s inauguration ran the gamut from stoic pessimism to fear and anger. CBC commentator and Toronto Star journalist Sam Khanlari tweeted, “Might stay in the Trump Tower for a week. Piss on the walls and smoke weed.”

Trudeau tried to assuage fears of a trade war with the U.S. by emphasizing “the importance of the Canada-U.S. relationship” and the “opportunities presented by the new administration.”

According to a statement from the prime minister’s office, “Together, we benefit from robust trade and investment ties, and integrated economies, that support millions of Canadian and American jobs. We both want to build economies where the middle class, and those working hard to join it, have a fair shot at success.

Canada’s conservative opposition is also trying to mend fences with its leader, Rona Ambrose, in Washington, D.C., for a week to meet with congressional leaders.

Calgary Conservative Member of Parliament Michelle Rempel told The Daily Caller that the Trudeau government remains a threat to the stability of Canada-U.S. relations because of the domestic policies of the Liberal Party.

