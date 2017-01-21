But you weren’t welcome if you were pro-life. You’re not a woman then…

Tens of thousands of people descended on the nation’s capital Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington, joining protesters from around the world on the first full day of President Trump’s term in office.

About 200,000 had been expected at the protest to oppose Trump and push an array of progressive causes, but organizers told The Post that over double that number could turn up for the three-hour event, which kicked off at 10 a.m.

“You won’t get in. We can’t move,” said one woman talking on the phone near American Indian Museum.

After seeing the crowd coming out of the Judiciary Square Metro stop, a woman wearing a so-called pink “pussy hat” being used to symbolize the march said to a friend: “I think they underestimated this thing,” she said.

“They always do,” he replied.

