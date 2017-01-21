Going against the media narrative.

Via Washington Examiner:

This marks our first Weekly Report Card for new President Trump and it starts with a bang. Both of our professors, coming at Trump from opposite sides, give 45th President of the United States an A.

Jed Babbin

PEOTUS became the 45th POTUS at noon on Friday. Before he did, he really roiled the waters in Europe. Speaking to the Times of London and Bild (German) newspapers, Trump repeated his criticism of NATO from the campaign, again calling it “obsolete.” He also criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel for admitting refugees from the Middle East, calling them “illegals,” and said the European Union was just a vehicle for Germany. Trump went on to praise Britain for exiting the European Union and said that other nations would follow its lead.[…]

Friday came at last, and with it a memorable inauguration speech. It was pure Trump, strongly populist and at times almost angry. He spelled out a philosophy that rejects the Washington and media elites and aims to benefit the American people, telling everyone that they would never be forgotten again. Now comes the hard part of turning those words into government policy and action.

John Zogby

Former President Barack Obama leaves office with nearly a 60 percent approval rating and an unemployment rate cut in half. President Donald Trump enters office with an economy in much better shape but a pervasive sense of angst, particularly among his base of middle class Americans.

In his first official act as president, his Inaugural Address, he hit his speech out of the park. He has declared a revolution, a new spirit of patriotism, an inclusiveness that was missing during his campaign. “When we are patriotic we all bleed the same blood,” he said.

