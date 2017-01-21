Burkas and pussy power hats, a conflict of interest.

Via The Daily Caller:

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is asking American Muslims to participate in the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, and to bring pre-printed signs to the demonstration.

One of the available signs advertises the Muslim civil rights organization’s support for “justice & equality for all,” according to a press release sent to The Daily Caller.

Another sign on offer from CAIR reads “Say No to a ‘Muslim Registry.”

A third pre-made CAIR sign Women’s March on Washington for the reads “Women’s Rights are Human Rights.”

One of the main speakers during the Women’s March on Washington will be Zahra Billoo, the director of CAIR’s San Francisco Bay Area office.

Organizers of the Women’s March on Washington had advertised the event as “inclusive,” but have since indicated that inclusion doesn’t extend to women who don’t support abortion.

