The insanity continues.

Via KIRO:

A man was shot Friday night on the University of Washington campus during a protest for a controversial speaker, and the suspected shooter turned himself in claiming self defense, police said.

A large crowd packed the Red Square area of campus Friday night protesting a speech by controversial Brietbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos. Police were blocking the entrance to Kane Hall, and investigators said bricks and paint were thrown at officers.

Medics received the shooting report at 8:26 p.m., after Yiannopoulos’ speech began in Kane Hall, but while a large crowd of protesters remained outside.

UW students were alerted to the suspected shooters arrest early Saturday morning. He was being questioned early Saturday morning by UW police, who are handling the investigation.

The shooting victim is 32 and suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, Seattle police said. He was in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, and was previously identified by authorities as a 25-year-old.

The University of Washington College Republicans invited Yiannopoulos to speak on Friday, the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration. People hoping to attend the event started gathering on campus around 5 p.m.

Protesters showed up around 6 p.m. and began clashing with police. Meanwhile, in downtown Seattle another protest left Westlake Park, with some demonstrators marching to the U-District to join the UW protest.

Protesters at UW threw rocks, fireworks, and other items at officers. They blocked the entrance to Kane Hall, but Yiannopoulos’ speech still started around 8 p.m.

