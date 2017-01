Brave guy.

Trump supporters put out fire that #DisruptJ20 started. Then they get beaten for it. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/DRhyxQ8xr3 — Deplorable Vet 🇺🇸 (@KGBVeteran) January 21, 2017

More than 217 rioters were arrested, 6 police were hurt, including three with head injuries from having things thrown at them.

