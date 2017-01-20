Via Fox News:

In his first hours as president Friday, Donald Trump ordered an immediate regulatory freeze and directed federal agencies to “ease the burden” of ObamaCare.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus would send a memo to all agencies ordering a hold on all regulations. Spicer declined to give further details on the ObamaCare order.

Trump was joined in the Oval Office by Vice President Mike Pence, Priebus and other top advisers as he signed the executive order on President Obama’s signature health law, which he opposed throughout his campaign.

