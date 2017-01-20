Via Daily Mail:

Former President Barack Obama got in a final dig at his successor on Friday as he said goodbye to his staff and the nation.

Just moments before boarding the same airplane that served him as Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Friday, Obama told former staffers that their democracy doesn’t end with the beginning of the new administration.

‘This is just a, this is just a, little pit stop. This is, uh, this is not a period, this is a comma, in the continuing story of building America,’ he said to laughter, searching for the appropriate words.

The Obamas are off to California on Special Air Mission 28000, the military aircraft known as Air Force One when the president’s riding on it.

