Via The Blaze:

President Donald Trump reportedly plans to sign an executive order this weekend reinstating the “Mexico City policy,” banning foreign aid from going to nongovernmental organizations — like the International Planned Parenthood Federation — that offer abortions.

The policy could be re-established as early as Sunday, according to a report from Foreign Policy, the 43rd anniversary of the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

The Republican policy, also known as the “global gag rule,” was put in place by former President Ronald Reagan’s administration in 1984 in Mexico City. Ever since, Republican and Democratic presidents have been playing a game of policy ping-pong with the mandate.

The policy was lifted by former President Bill Clinton in 1993, then reinstated by former President George W. Bush when he took office in 2001. Eight years later, former President Barack Obama overturned the rule.

