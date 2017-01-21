It is going to be a long four years for Hillary…

Hillary Clinton on Friday received a reminder that beneath the pleasantries and political niceties that surrounded the inauguration of President Donald Trump, serious business awaits.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, who shook Clinton’s hand at the Capitol during the inauguration ceremony, was quick to post an image of that moment online so that the American people could understand the difference between politesse and policy.

“So pleased she is not the President,” Chaffetz wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

“I thanked her for her service and wished her luck,” he said, before tacking on three vital words.

“The investigation continues,” Chaffetz wrote.

