President Trump makes a joke about who gets what pen.

Initially he gives the pen signing in Elaine Chao to Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi says no, give it to the Leader, meaning Mitch McConnell because Elaine Chao is his wife.

Toward the end of the video you see Barron Trump, 10, playing peek-a-boo with his nephew Theodore, Ivanka Trump’s son.

Share +1 Shares 0