Via Washington Examiner:

The Senate on Friday confirmed President Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, the second cabinet pick to receive Senate approval.

John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general who commanded the U.S. military in South America, had one of the smoothest confirmation hearings of any Trump nominee, despite his coming role in implementing the president’s immigration policies.

“Naming someone of John Kelly’s stature and integrity to lead the troubled agency is a giant first step towards securing our borders and improving the defense of our homeland,” Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., one of the founding members of the House Freedom Caucus, told the Examiner in December.

Most Senate Democrats also embraced him. “Perhaps this is a love-fest that we’re having with you today,” Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., said at one point in the hearing.

Keep reading….