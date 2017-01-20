Livestream of Inauguration:



It’s that day.

Barack Obama is finally giving up the office, Donald Trump is coming.

We’ll update throughout the day, but keep livestream up top as long as it’s running.

Hope you enjoy!

Update:

An elderly man was knocked over during violent protest on 13th and I. Loaded into ambulance, bleeding from the back of his head pic.twitter.com/M2DiFHz4Xq — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) January 20, 2017

Update:

Update:

Reports of vandalism/anarchy already coming in across D.C:

