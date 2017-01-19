Via Daily Caller:

Thursday night

The president-elect will stay overnight at the Blair House, which is across the street from the White House and tradition for incoming presidents.

Friday

8:30 a.m. Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and their families will attend a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, where every president since James Madison has attended. His cabinet nominations will also be there.

9:30 a.m. Trump, Pence and the families will have tea with Barack and Michelle Obama on the South Portico of the White House.

10 a.m. Obama, Biden, Trump and Pence will ride together to the Capitol for the inauguration.

11 a.m. The inauguration starts.

Noon: Pence is sworn in, followed by Trump’s oath of office. After that, Trump will give his inaugural address.

1 p.m. Trump, Pence and their wives have lunch at the Capitol.

2:30 p.m. Trump, Pence attend a military review at the east front of the Capitol before going down Pennsylvania Ave.

3 p.m. Trump and Pence watch the inaugural parade from risers outside of the White House.

7 p.m. Trump and Pence go to the Liberty and Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center, then make an appearance at the Military Ball at the National Building Museum.

Saturday

10 a.m. Trump, Pence and their families will attend the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral.

