Via Campus Reform:

A National Councilman for the College Democrats of America is jumping ship and considering joining the Republican Party just before President-elect Trump takes the oath of office.

Michael J. Hout, a junior at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, told Campus Reform that he believes the contemporary Democratic Party is no longer the best place for an ideological moderate like himself, saying the Party is pivoting towards more extremist rhetoric and appealing more to those who often do not even consider themselves Democrats, such as socialists and independents.

“This strategy of catering to the whims of those for whom identity politics matters more than anything else, and of allowing for even anti-white, anti-male rhetoric to find a home within the party, is a large part of its untenable strategy moving forward,” Hout explained, predicting that “it will continue to cause Democrats to lose, time and time again.”

Hout, the former National Chartering Director and Northeast Regional Director for the College Democrats, as well as the vice president for the College Democrats of Massachusetts and the president of the UMass Amherst College Democrats chapter, does not take leaving the party lightly, but believes it is essential.

In fact, not only does he plan to leave the Democrats and abdicate his position with the campus CD chapter, but Hout even says he sees himself potentially joining the Republican Party soon.

“Assuming Republicans will have me, and that those on the left assuring Armageddon will ensue with the Trump Administration are wrong, I think becoming a Republican makes the most sense for me,” he said, adding that “I look forward to fighting the uncompromising liberalism that drove me out of the Democratic Party for the good of the nation, and all who depend on us.”

