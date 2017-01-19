Mike Pence wasn’t home and missed out on the twerking…

Via Daily Mail:

With glow sticks, hula hoops and rainbow flags, protesters took a dance party to the streets near the vice president-elect’s temporary home to oppose his positions on LGBT issues.

News outlets report that more than 100 people accompanied by a truck blasting music danced Wednesday night through the usually quiet Chevy Chase area of northwest Washington, where Mike Pence has been renting a home.

Disrupt J20, a collection of activist groups, and WERK For Peace, which formed after the Orlando nightclub shooting, organized what they called a ‘Queer Dance Party.’

The party took place at around 8pm and dispersed approximately 30 minutes later.

