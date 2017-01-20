The guy who teaches this bilge is Tariq al-Jamil. His bio says he “is an expert on medieval Islamic social history and law…” Question… is there any other kind?

Swathmore is a full scale social justice college. The faculty and student body strongly advocate against fossil fuels and Israel. The website “What Will They Learn?” gives Swathmore a grade of “D” for their non-existent course requirements.

Via Daily Caller:

Swarthmore College — a politically-correct, leftist hothouse bursting at the seams with wealthy white kids — is offering a religion course this semester entitled “Is God a White Supremacist?” The one-credit course at the elite liberal arts bastion in the suburbs of Philadelphia will delve into “the interpretive practices that are foundational to the process of ‘whiteness-making’ and the construction of white identity.” The course will address “religious theories justifying racial domination,” “transnational whiteness” and, of course, “evil and the nature of suffering.” Course readings will include “the biblical interpretation of white supremacist ‘Christian identity’ churches.” The course at the Quaker-founded college will also explore “the Yakub theory of racial formation in the Nation of Islam” According to The Final Call, Louis Farrakhan’s official newspaper of the Nation of Islam, the Yakub theory postulates that white people first appeared on an island in the Aegean Sea thanks to a 600-year “grafting” effort. “Under the command of a Black scientist named Yakub, the 59,999 Blacks who came with Yakub to the island were placed under a system of mating that was based on skin color, in which only lighter-complexioned babies were allowed to survive.” The Swarthmore’s professor teaching “Is God a White Supremacist?” course is Tariq al-Jamil, chairman of the Swarthmore religion department and coordinator of the school’s Islamic studies program. Keep reading…

