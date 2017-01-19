Oh that should be fair…

Via Mediaite:

CNN recently selected the daughter of top Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to cover the Department of Justice under incoming President Donald Trump, reports The New York Post.

Justice reporter Laura Jarrett was quietly hired by the network in September. In a press release Wednesday, she and three other reporters were tapped to cover the Trump Justice Department and the Supreme Court.

Jarrett’s hire was unusual in part because she has no journalism experience, working as a private attorney following her graduation from Harvard Law. But in a 2009 Vanity Fair profile, Jarrett said it was her ambition to one day work as a TV-news legal analyst.