Via Free Beacon:

More than two dozen Jewish community centers reported receiving bomb threats on Wednesday, prompting evacuations across the U.S. for the second time in 10 days.

The JCC Association of North America said no explosive devices have been found at the 27 centers that were threatened in at least 17 states, the New York Times reported. Last week, 16 Jewish facilities received bomb threats.

The FBI is investigating “possible civil rights violations in connection with threats,” according to a statement from the agency.

David Posner, a vice president with the JCC, said in a statement the organization is “concerned about the anti-Semitism behind these threats.”

