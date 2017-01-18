Make America great again!

Via Daily Caller:

President-elect Donald Trump will sign as many as 200 executive orders targeting a wide range of Obama administration policies, according to Fox News judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano.

Napolitano told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum Wednesday night that, based on his conversations with the president-elect, Trump could sign hundreds of regulations on his third full day in office. The judge did not say what policies were being targeted by the incoming administration.

Trump has hinted he would, for example, work to repeal “job killing” energy regulations his first day in office. Trump’s also said he’d repeal Obama-era executive orders on immigration, and he pledged to begin dismantling the Affordable Care Act.

The Trump transition team told reporters Wednesday Trump would issue just “four to five” executive orders on Friday after he’s sworn in.

