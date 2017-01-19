Via Daily Caller:

The New York Times interpreted a quote from a former Trump transition official to mean that Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of energy, didn’t fully grasp the role of the Department of Energy.

That former transition official, Michael McKenna, told The Daily Caller Wednesday that the Times misinterpreted him and Perry “of course” understood that a key role of the Department of Energy is caring for the nation’s nuclear arsenal.

The Times story, “‘Learning Curve’ as Rick Perry Pursues a Job He Initially Misunderstood,” was written by Carol Davenport and David Sanger and published Wednesday.

Davenport and Sanger wrote that in the “days after” President-elect Trump offered former Texas Gov. Perry the job of energy secretary, Perry “discovered” that he would “become the steward of a vast national security complex he knew almost nothing about, caring for the most fearsome weapons on the planet, the United States’ nuclear arsenal.”

