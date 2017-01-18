Democrats attacking democracy again…

Via Hot Air:

Just a few months ago progressives were warning that failure to publicly accept the results of the election was a threat to our democratic system. Yet, as of today, one-third of House Democrats say they will skip the inauguration of Donald Trump, the public ceremony marking the peaceful transition of power.

Yesterday I noted that the number refusing to attend the DC event was 52 but by today it had jumped up to sixty-five. Very few of these lawmakers are claiming they are too busy to attend. Instead, Democrats have announced they will protest the incoming president by refusing to take part in the ceremony.

One day before the 2016 election, the Huffington Post published a warning about the scary things that could await America if the losing candidate refused to accept the results of the election. The piece was titled, “Here’s What Could Happen If Donald Trump Doesn’t Accept The Election Results,” because, of course, Trump was the candidate who was going to lose. The subhead for the story was, “This is scary stuff.”

Huff Post offered three scary consequences of refusing to accept election results. The first was undermining the incoming president. Political historian Allan Lichtman of American University warned, “If people don’t accept the legitimacy of the president, that could spread to lawmakers.” Could that also work the other way? If lawmakers appear to reject the legitimacy of the incoming President can that spread to the people? Because, having lost the election, that seems to be what Democrats hope will happen.

Keep reading…