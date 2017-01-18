Apparently that’s Miranda’s idea of “American values”…

Via Free Beacon:

The creator of the hit broadway musical “Hamilton” is being called out for supporting a convicted terrorist who targeted Americans after he previously paused his show to lecture Vice President-elect Mike Pence on protecting the country’s citizens.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote and starred in “Hamilton,” had his co-star read a statement on stage to Pence in November when the vice president-elect attended the show. The playwright, a Hillary Clinton supporter, called on Pence to “uphold our American values and work on behalf of all of us” because he is afraid the incoming Trump administration will not protect all Americans.

However, Miranda celebrated on Twitter after President Obama on Tuesday commuted the prison sentence for Oscar Lopez Rivera, a member of the Armed Forces of National Liberation, known by its Spanish acronym FALN, Mediaite reported.

FALN was a communist group dedicated to Puerto Rican independence that used terrorism inside the United States to promote its cause. Lopez Rivera was a key figure behind several bombings in the U.S. in the 1970s and 1980s, some of which killed Americans.

