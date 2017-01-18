You’re right. The average person who discloses classified info doesn’t go unpunished.

Just leftist heroes and Hillary Clinton…

Via Daily Caller:

Barack Obama explained why he commuted Chelsea Manning’s sentence as held his last press conference as president on Wednesday.

“First of all, let’s be clear,” Obama said. “Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence. The notion that the average person who was thinking about disclosing vital classfieid information would think that it goes unpunished, I don’t think would get that impression from the sentence that Chelse aManning has served.”

Keep reading…