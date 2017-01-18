Gee, what has increased the number of rapes in Germany? How about addressing that?

Via Daily Mail:

A German inventor has created rape-proof knickers in the wake of a spate of sex attacks.

The underwear comes equipped with a combination lock and a loud alarm which goes off if they are tampered with.

German media has reported the pants are so popular some online shops have sold out.

Because of the lock, the pants cannot be pulled off and they are made with a material which is almost impossible to cut through or tear.

The 130-decibel alarm is automatically activated if the garment is cut off.

The advertisement for the pants reads: ‘Scarcely a day passes without headlines of sexual assaults.

‘Only recently, a father in Kleve could barely prevent an attempted rape of his daughter. Brand new on the market of deterrence: underpants with a number lock.’

But security comes with a price – one pair of the pants costs 100 euros (£87).

