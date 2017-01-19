The organization that claims to represent our children’s teachers is openly advocating against the constitutionally elected President of the United States. This organization is teaching anti-American sedition to our children. The first step to getting rid of the NEA is the abolishment of the Department of Education, which is not much more than a taxpayer funded front for the NEA.

Via Washington Examiner:

The National Education Association is urging students and teachers to skip school Thursday to protest the presidency of Donald Trump at school.

Promoting a “National Day of Action” on Thursday, the NEA said, “On Thursday, January 19, the day before Donald Trump assumes the presidency, thousands of students, parents, educators and community members from across the nation will hold rallies in front of school buildings to inclusively stand up for all students.”

The protests are being organized by the Alliance to Reclaim our Schools. On its website, it details the plan:

— A rally at a school, or district offices calling for more investment in public education.

— Actions targeting billionaires or corporations that receive tax breaks from the city and deny public schools the revenues they need to be successful.

— A group meeting with your U.S. Senator to demand that he/she vote NO on the nomination of billionaire Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education.

— “Walk-ins” at local schools around the city in the morning in support of public education.

— Visits to / rallies at the offices of state legislators or members of Congress to demand full investment in public education and ask them to vote NO on vouchers and charter expansion.

The protests aren’t just focused on Trump’s education plans, said the NEA in a statement.

