Future high class call girls and exotic dancers.

Via Campus Reform:

The University of Texas at Austin will host a day-long “twerkshop” where they will “move together like nasty women” to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Friday’s event, called “Twerk the Inauguration,” will be headlined by Shakia Williams of New Orleans’ “Her Sins Burlesque and Cabaret,” who will bring students together to “twerk for black and brown, cis and trans women’s empowerment!”

Twerkshop” participants will also have the opportunity to “share strategies for self-care and community building,” a practice that has become something of a trend as the inauguration approaches, with Georgetown University hosting a post-inauguration “self-care” event where students can “embrace their inner child” by playing with stuffed animals and Legos.

