Warning: graphic language

It’s this kind of attitude that has sparked the threats to the performers like Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Holliday. Snoop Dogg doing it makes it appear acceptable to others.

Via Daily Caller:

Rapper Snoop Dogg has made clear he will personally go after any black entertainer who would dare perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration this weekend.

Snoop made the statement in a video post, saying, “So ain’t nobody going to perform for Donald Trump, huh? Which one of you jigaboo-ass niggas gonna be the first one to do it? Wait, I’m going to roast the fuck out of one of you Uncle Tom-assed niggas for doing it.”

