Eric Holder’s legacy. 500 down and 1500 Fast and Furious guns still in the hands of the drug cartels.

Via Breitbart:

MONTERREY, Nuevo León — Authorities in this border state destroyed more than 5,000 firearms during a special event with 500 of those from the infamous Fast and Furious gun-walking operation.

During a special event, Nuevo Leon governor Jaime “El Bronco” Rodriguez Calderon oversaw and participated in the destruction of the weapons in the downtown area of Monterrey. High ranking military and state law enforcement personnel accompanied Rodriguez as he spoke about cartel violence and the destruction that those weapons had brought.

According to Nuevo León officials, the weapons had been seized from criminal organizations and from crime scenes. Rodriguez Calderon stated that the weapons had been smuggled into Mexico by criminal organizations from other countries.

More than 500 of the seized weapons were traced back to the failed Fast and Furious Operation where the U.S. Department of Justice allowed Mexican cartels to illegally purchase weapons in the U.S. in order to move them into Mexico. The weapons were supposed to be traced to high ranking cartel figures, however the U.S. Department of Justice lost track of thousands and bolstered the arsenals of criminal enterprises.

