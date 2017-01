Maybe when you’ve lived through all that Sam Moore has lived through, not too much scares you.

Sam Moore, 81, of ‘Sam and Dave’ fame, is not afraid of getting threats for attending the inauguration.

It’s not even about supporting Trump, it’s about supporting the principle of the peaceful transition of power, celebrating America and that entertainers shouldn’t have to face death threats.

Kudos to Sam Moore!

Share +1 Shares 0