. @realDonaldTrump on Rep. John Lewis: "I think he just grandstanded…and then he got caught in a very bad lie, so let’s see what happens." pic.twitter.com/zebXbg3I38

Via Fox News:

President-elect Donald Trump told “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt that he doesn’t mind Democratic members of Congress boycotting his inauguration, saying “I hope they give me their tickets.”

At least 60 Democratic members of the House of Representatives have opted to miss Friday’s ceremonies, most notably Georgia Rep. John Lewis, who said last week that he did not consider Trump a “legitimate” president.

“I think he just grandstanded, John Lewis, and then he got caught in a very bad lie, so let’s see what happens,” said Trump, referencing Lewis’ initial claim that Trump’s would be the first inauguration he’s missed – despite having previously boycotted George W. Bush’s 2001 inauguration.

Lewis’ office later claimed they had forgotten that incident, but Trump said: “You don’t forget something like that.”

