Via Campus Reform:

Penn State will be hosting a workshop on the female orgasm that is at least partially funded by student activity fees.

The Penn State Center for Women Students is bringing in Sex Discussed Here!, an organization that provides sex education to college students, to host a workshop called “The Female Orgasm” Tuesday night, The Daily Collegian reports.

The workshop “combines sex education and women’s empowerment with a hearty dose of laughter,” according to an online description, and discusses topics such as G-Spot stimulation, “to fake or not to fake” an orgasm, multiple orgasms, and media portrayal of women’s bodies.

“We all realize that a lot is left out in general sex education,” CWS Programming Coordinator Jennifer Pencek told The Collegian. “We want students to know it’s okay to talk about, that it’s not shameful and actually beneficial for both partners.”

