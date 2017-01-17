School districts in #Oakland & #Berkeley brace for anti-Trump protests. @UCBerkeley students may also walk out. pic.twitter.com/1GJxIS7t9T

The school “supports them in their interest in political issues”. How about telling instructing them in the laws of the country to which they should be faithful?

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — School districts are bracing for student walkouts on Friday as hundreds of Oakland and Berkeley high school students are planning to join a march to Cal, where students there will join them.

In a statement, the Berkeley Unified School District said: “We support our students in their interest in political issues, but we are not closing on Friday.”

Hundreds of flyers were printed and information updated for Friday’s anti-Trump walk out and rally.

Behind Friday’s demonstrations is a group called By Any Means Necessary, which has held many protests at UC Berkeley. The group was seeking more supporters at UC Berkeley on Tuesday.

“The majority of people rejected Donald Trump, rejected his immigrant bashing and racism and sexism. The principal of Democracy must prevail over the electoral college,” organizer Ronald Cruz said.

