All N.J. white guys, exit stage left, you be bad…

Via Free Beacon:

Director John Brennan said growing up a “white male from New Jersey” led him to his strong promotion of gay rights in the Central Intelligence Agency, which included his wearing a rainbow lanyard around Langley to show he is an LGBTQ ally.

In his final interview as head of the CIA, Brennan told the Wall Street Journal that he hopes his legacy is the “way he fought to nurture a workforce that reflected America’s diversity.”

During his tenure he has put particular emphasis on promoting the interests of gay, lesbian, and transgender officers. He was the first CIA director to attend an annual social gathering of LGBTQ employees and has been known to wear a rainbow lanyard around the office as a symbol of solidarity.

