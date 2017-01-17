Activists, some of the worst racists you can find…

Via Daily Caller:

A race activist referred to a historically black college’s marching band as “coons” for playing at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Tariq Nasheed, a black writer and activist, used a racist trope to describe Talladega College’s marching band.

“So the HBCU [historically black colleges and universities] Talladega College Marching Band has agreed to perform at the Trump inauguration…that’s interesting,” Nasheed wrote, adding a picture of a group of raccoons playing instruments.

