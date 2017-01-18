The police will have plenty of backup from proud Americans.

Via Breibart:

A chilling article from one of the over 75 groups that Breitbart News has identified as connected to the #DisruptJ20 events titled Ten Reasons to Go Hard on January 20 makes the case to anarchists, socialist and communist ruffians from across the country about “why would it be worth driving across the country to a city crowded with reactionaries and police.”

Saying that during the inauguration “the DC police will have their hands full” it ominously tells the web of American-hating, anti-capitalist activists worldwide that the January 20th inauguration “is our only chance to fight Trump under the laws and police protocol of the Obama era.”

The article lays out the overall plan of the gathering groups to “rove the city” and set up “blockades at the checkpoints around the parade route” as well as shutting down Washington D.C.’s “transportation infrastructure.”

The article, published just days ago by the website CrimethInc. also urges leftist protesters across the country to engage in lone-wolf style terror attacks and “pick a target and carry out an offensive strike.” It tells rioters who can’t make it to Washington D.C. to “choose their own targets” and “decorate your city in advance.”

The slick website CrimethInc describes itself and its purpose in heroic terms, even making a Star Wars reference by calling itself “a rebel alliance.”

