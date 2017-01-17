Horrible. Yet, “The View” hosts are more concerned about why Jennifer was going than what was going on in the heads of the people who were threatening her with death.

Via Free Beacon:

Singer Jennifer Holliday told ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday that she backed out of performing at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration because she “was receiving death threats from black people.”

The broadway star stopped by “The View” and discussed her recent decision to cancel her performance set for Thursday on the eve of the inauguration.

Holliday was going to sing at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” but she canceled two days later. The performer said she got a call on Wednesday asking her to perform and claimed her social media went crazy with negative comments by Friday morning, when she backed out.

“I live a pretty reclusive life and then one morning you wake up and everyone hates you. I was like, what could I have possibly done to have these things thrown at me,” Holliday said.

