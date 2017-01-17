Of course she did.

Via CNN:

The widow of the man who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub knew he was going to attack, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday at her initial court appearance on charges that she aided and abetted the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Her family, meanwhile, maintains Noor Salman had no idea that her husband, Omar Mateen, was going to commit the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub.

Salman, wearing a yellow T-shirt and gray cloth pants, responded to a judge’s questions quietly in a brief appearance in federal court in Oakland on Tuesday, a day after her arrest at her parents’ home in the San Francisco suburb of Rodeo.

Keep reading…