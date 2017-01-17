Here’s the funny part. Judd says “I still want to be called a “non person of color,” to designate my whiteness in contrast with ‘person of color’.” OK, you’re a non-person… now get outta here. Non-persons not allowed.

Hollywood was enraged at the charges that they’ve been out of touch and live in a bubble after the election of Donald Trump. In an attempt to defuse those claims, they decided to address the subject that was near and dear to all Americans, declaring that emojis are racist.

Actress Ashley Judd wrote a long Facebook post on January 10th claiming that emojis, especially the yellow smiley face, are the epitome of white privilege.

“White/yellow-ish is the default color. If you’re other than white, you have to scroll to search for an emoji of color that more closely resembles your experience,” Judd posted on Facebook. “But….what if emojis, came, standard issue, in black? So WE whites had to scroll to find a color that more accurately resembled US? Multiply that times the incalculable…. And that gives me a glimpse of what it may be like to be a person of color in a white-centric world. Everything set to the standard of whiteness, everything else a variation thereof.”

Somehow yellow, which used to be known as a derogatory color to describe Asians, has evolved in the mind of social justice warriors as a way to oppress minorities. Apparently, they haven’t found enough things to be offended over.

Believe it or not, the smiley face wasn’t designed by a member of the Klan or a white supremacist organization. It was created in 1963 by the graphic artist Harvey Ross Ball to raise the morale of an insurance agency. The color yellow was chosen because it easily stands out and is a symbol of cheerfulness.

