These are the people responsible for our diplomacy around the world. It is to weep…

Via Free Beacon:

The State Department held stress management sessions following Donald Trump’s presidential election victory, providing employees tips for how to cope with change so they do not “become paralyzed by fear.”

The workshops, titled “The Emotional Transition: Managing the Stress of Change,” were held by the State Department’s Bureau of Medical Services on Dec. 8 and 14, just one month after the department’s former boss, Hillary Clinton, was defeated.

“Change is an inevitable part of the human experience,” an email invitation obtained by the Washington Free Beacon reads. “We can become paralyzed by fear or allow the experience of change to propel us closer to self-actualization.”

