About time someone called him out.

Rev. Al Sharpton got an earful from activists when he arrived in Baltimore to preach on Sunday.

A group of men peppered the preacher with questions about his activism in the black community in a Facebook Live video posted by Duane G. Davis.

“They come to exploit tragedies and collect money,” Davis said about Sharpton and other high-profile liberal activists. “How much money is he going to get to speak here?”

One activist repeatedly asked Sharpton what he was doing to help young black men, telling Sharpton that his past activism wasn’t good enough.

