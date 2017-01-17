Nice.

Via NY Post:

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office using two Bibles — one belonging to Abraham Lincoln, and the other a gift from his mom, the inaugural committee announced Tuesday.

“In his first inaugural address, President Lincoln appealed to the ‘better angels of our nature,’” committee chair Tom Barrack said in a statement.

“As he takes the same oath of office 156 years later, President-elect Trump is humbled to place his hand on Bibles that hold special meaning both to his family and to our country,” Barrack added.

