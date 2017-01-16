Shameless propaganda.

Via Newsbusters:

Sunday night, National Geographic Channel played a two hour special on President Obama called “The Price of Hope.” What was the “price” of “hope” exactly? Apparently Obama not getting his way 100% of the time because of those evil Tea Party Republicans in Congress,(or at least that’s how the documentary spins it.) The entire documentary sets up the President as some kind of untainted Savior who struggled to achieve his dreams for a better America because “extremist” Republicans were too partisan to be reasonable.

The doc starts off with an easy target: George W. Bush.

NAT GEO NARRATOR: Election night, 2008. Barack Obama’s euphoric supporters are confident that the first African American president will reverse the legacy of eight years under George W. Bush. […]

The narrator adds to the mud-slinging, saying Obama’s advisors found the town hall meetings with Tea Partiers “disturbing” before contending that Republicans began to embrace these radical “extremists:”

NAT GEO: Until now, the mainstream Republican leadership has been wary of the Tea Party extremists.

Even calling the Republican opposition “violent.”

NAT GEO: January 2010. After a year of dealing with violent Republican opposition to the health care bill, Obama is due to speak at their party’s annual policy retreat.

NAT GEO: Obama has made the biggest change to American health care for more than a generation. But Obama’s enemies refuse to accept defeat. They want to take control of Congress and repeal Obamacare.

