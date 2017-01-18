They should have been charged with breaking and entering and trespassing.

Via Campus Reform:

Anti-Trump protesters disrupted multiple Georgetown classrooms last week in an effort to resist the presidency of Donald Trump.

Members of the RefuseFasicm.org movement infiltrated classrooms across campus including the Reiss and ICC lecture halls, where they distributed flyers and denounced the President-elect. The individuals, who were not affiliated with Georgetown University, continued their protest in Red Square before being removed from campus by GUPD.

Witnesses in Professor Arsenault’s International Relations class reported that two individuals pried open an exterior door and entered the ICC auditorium.

Harrison Nugent (SFS ’20) said that two men ran to the center aisle and passed out flyers, while bragging that they were the men who were arrested during Senator Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing.

The men proclaimed that they would not stop protesting until they “prevented fascism from entering the White House.” They urged students to rebuke the policies of Donald Trump and Mike Pence and to “join the fight against fascism” by participating in their protest.

In Professor Arsenault’s class, the protesters were forcibly removed by two teaching assistants, both of whom had prior military experience. The TAs grabbed the protesters and pulled them outside of the auditorium.

“This is what fascism will look like if we don’t act now,” the protesters shouted as they were removed from the room.

