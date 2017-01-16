She’s insane. You can impeach him because if it’s found that Donald Trump came up with Crooked Hillary? Maxine, dear, he did come up with that, it’s not impeachable.

Via Daily Caller:

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters had difficulty explaining why she thinks Donald Trump’s campaign attacks against Hillary Clinton are impeachable offenses while being interview by MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Monday night.

Waters, who will join Georgia Rep. John Lewis in boycotting Trump’s inauguration on Friday, first ran into difficulty when Matthews asked why some Democrats still view Trump as “illegitimate.”

Keep reading…