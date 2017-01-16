When Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) said he would be boycotting the Trump inauguration, it made a lot of news.

He himself said it will be “the first time he had missed an inauguration since he had been in Congress”.

Yet, that isn’t true.

At least according to the Washington Post’s account of the inauguration of George W. Bush.

Some members of the Black Caucus decided to boycott Inauguration Day; John Lewis, for instance, spent the day in his Atlanta district. He thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush’s swearing-in because he doesn’t believe Bush is the true elected president.

So I’m confused.

Was John Lewis not telling the truth now or was he not telling the truth to the WaPo then?

Does he just have this problem with Republican presidents whom he refuses to accept as truly elected?

There were no Russian conspiracies with George W. Bush.

Was it just more refusal to accept the Electoral College went to the guy you didn’t support?

Fess up, John…

HT: National Review



