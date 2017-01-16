And he’s still only a fair golfer, despite putting it before all else including the country.

Via Washington Examiner:

President Obama earned his title as “golfer in chief” over eight years, becoming the first duffer who spent the most time on the greens since former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

CBS White House reporter Mark Knoller, who keeps an accurate database on presidential movements and actions, said Obama has golfed 333 times during his eight years, the last few outings in Hawaii during the first family’s Christmas vacation last month.

