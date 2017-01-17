Afterwards de Blasio will complain about the cost of security. Update to this previous story.

Via Gothamist:

With just a few days left before the inauguration no one wants to go to, plans are in motion for mass protests in DC and New York. And while almost no celebrities, besides Riff Raff, want to hang out with Trump, plenty of big names are coming together to march on Trump International Hotel on inauguration eve.

Mayor de Blasio, Alec Baldwin, Michael Moore, Rev. Al Sharpton, Mark Ruffalo, Shailene Woodley, Rosie Perez, and various advocacy groups (including Greenpeace and MoveOn.org) will take part in a demonstration in front of Trump International Hotel Thursday starting at 6 p.m.

“We are sending a message to Washington that we will fight, at every step, discrimination and harmful policies, today, tomorrow and every day,” Ruffalo said in a statement, according to NBC. “[We] are coming together to stand up for one another, as we will do every day, to protect the values we hold dear.”

